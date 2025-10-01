Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.

He opened the home half of the first inning with an absolute laser, turning a triple-digit fastball from Hunter Greene around at 117.7 mph off the bat. Ohtani later touched up reliever Connor Phillips for a long ball measured at 454 feet, the longest home run recorded by Statcast in Dodgers postseason history, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. The two-way phenom could make a start on the mound in Game 3 against Cincinnati, if necessary, or in Game 1 of the NLDS against Philadelphia.