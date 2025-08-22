Ohtani (thigh) is serving as the designated hitter and batting out of the leadoff spot against the Padres on Friday.

Ohtani took a comebacker to his right thigh during Wednesday's game against the Rockies, but the injury isn't severe enough for him to miss Friday's NL West series opener. Ohtani has reached base safely in all 18 games since Aug. 1, and over that span he has posted a 1.266 OPS with 20 runs, four steals, six home runs and 10 RBI in 82 plate appearances.