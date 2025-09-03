Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled start as a pitcher Wednesday in Pittsburgh after feeling "under the weather," but the skipper is hopeful the two-way player will be ready to return to the mound "sometime this weekend" in Baltimore, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts noted that because of a cough and congestion, Ohtani had to cut his recent between-starts bullpen session short, so the Dodgers opted to have Emmet Sheehan take the hill for Wednesday's contest. Ohtani doesn't feel that the illness will compromise him at the plate, however, so the Dodgers will include him in the lineup Wednesday at designated hitter and in the leadoff spot. The Dodgers should have a better idea in a couple days which game of the Baltimore series that Ohtani will make his return to the mound.