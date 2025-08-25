Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Ohtani provided some extra insurance with a homer in the ninth inning. After missing one game due to a bruised thigh, Ohtani had a quiet weekend series versus the Padres -- his homer Sunday was his lone hit over 11 at-bats across the last three games. He's still batting .342 (26-for-76) with seven homers and 11 RBI over 21 contests in August. For the season, he's at 45 homers, 84 RBI, 122 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and a .280/.389/.619 slash line in 128 contests.