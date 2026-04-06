Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Swats second homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.
Ohtani opened the scoring in the third inning with a 438-foot blast off Foster Griffin, his second homer of the season. He'd later put the Dodgers ahead 7-6 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. After starting the year 3-for-18, Ohtani has logged three consecutive multi-hit games, going 6-for-15 with a pair of homers and six RBI in that span.
More News
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Belts first homer of year•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Next start scheduled April 8•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Smooth in season pitching debut•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Posts 11 punchouts in final tuneup•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Superb in spring pitching debut•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Taking mound Wednesday•