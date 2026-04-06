Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Ohtani opened the scoring in the third inning with a 438-foot blast off Foster Griffin, his second homer of the season. He'd later put the Dodgers ahead 7-6 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. After starting the year 3-for-18, Ohtani has logged three consecutive multi-hit games, going 6-for-15 with a pair of homers and six RBI in that span.