Ohtani is scheduled to pitch two innings in his start Saturday versus Houston, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After completing exactly one inning in each of his first two starts as a pitcher, Ohtani tossed two frames in his third outing June 28 in Kansas City. The two-way star shined in that appearance, giving up just one hit and no runs while reaching a career-high 101.7 mph on his fastball, but the Dodgers appear intent on keeping his workload limited to a pair of innings again Saturday. Of course, his pitch count could impact if he'll be allowed to go the full two frames -- regardless, fantasy managers should continue to limit their expectations for Ohtani as a hurler since he isn't likely to go deep enough to qualify for a win or rack up a ton of punchouts.