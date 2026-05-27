Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Will hit Wednesday

Ohtani is in the lineup at DH for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani was uncertain to work as both a pitcher and hitter leading up to Wednesday's contest, especially after he got hit on the hand by a pitch Tuesday, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed before the game that the 31-year-old superstar would get a chance to show off his two-way skills. With a .270/.403/.471 slash line through 236 plate appearances, Ohtani has had a down year offensively by his standards, but he's made up for it on the mound by posting a ridiculous 0.73 ERA and 0.84 WHIP alongside a 54:13 K:BB through 49 innings.