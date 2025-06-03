Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said following the team's extra-inning loss to the Mets on Monday that Los Angeles currently has "no dedicated closer", Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Though it wasn't a save situation, Scott struggled again Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in the 10th inning to take the loss. Over the lefty's past seven outings, he's given up 12 runs (10 earned) across six frames while taking two losses and blowing three of four save chances. It's unclear how Roberts will manage ninth-inning opportunities moving forward, and while Scott may continue to notch save chances in certain matchups, more looks could go the way of Alex Vesia (who has the team's most recent save, which took place May 30 versus the Yankees) and Kirby Yates (hamstring), who is on the IL but appears to be nearing a return. Michael Kopech (shoulder) racked up six regular-season saves with Los Angeles after joining the team in late July last year and could also be an option for ninth-inning work down the line, though he hasn't yet pitched for the Dodgers this year and has an 8.53 ERA through eight minor-league rehab appearances, so he probably will be eased into high-leverage work after being activated off the IL.