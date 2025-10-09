Scott (lower body) was replaced on the Dodgers' postseason roster by Justin Wrobleski on Thursday.

Scott has yet to make an appearance in the postseason, and manager Dave Roberts revealed Thursday that the 31-year-old reliever underwent a lower body abscess procedure Wednesday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Scott's removal from the NLDS roster will also make him ineligible to pitch in the NLCS if the Dodgers advance, and his availability for a potential World Series berth remains unknown.