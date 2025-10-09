Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's loss against Philadelphia in Game 3 of the NLDS that Scott wasn't available due to personal reasons, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts didn't provide any details on when Scott may return, so it seems the Dodgers' bullpen will have to work around being slightly shorthanded for the time being. The 31-year-old lefty gave up six earned runs over 8.1 innings across the final month of the regular season and has yet to appear in a game this postseason.