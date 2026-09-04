Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two RBI in a 3-2 victory versus St. Louis on Thursday.

Hernandez and Tommy Edman combined for all six of Los Angeles' hits in the dramatic victory. The final knock of the night was Hernandez's one-out double off Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien to plate the tying and winning runs. It's been a pretty rough season for Hernandez, as his .723 OPS is on pace to be the lowest of his career. However, he may be starting to come around at the dish -- over his past eight contests, Hernandez is batting .387 (12-for-31) with one home run, three runs, four RBI and one stolen base.