Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Getting afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Hernandez will head to the bench for the first time since July 22, ending a stretch of nine consecutive starts for the 32-year-old outfielder. The newly acquired Alex Call will replace Hernandez in right field and will bat ninth.
