Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Hernandez's four homers have all come over his last nine games, helping the outfielder shake off a slight slow start to the year. He's now batting .310 with a .918 OPS, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base across 16 games. The 33-year-old outfielder has already received a couple of rest days this season, and the Dodgers' depth on offense will likely lead to that happening semi-regularly, especially once the team gets closer to full health.