Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Hernandez will head to the bench Sunday after a run of five straight starts, during which he went 3-for-17 with a double, a homer and eight strikeouts. Alex Call will receive the start in left field and bat sixth versus Colorado righty Michael Lorenzen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Hammers fourth homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Continues strong start to season•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Stays hot with another homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts first homer of 2026•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Saturday•