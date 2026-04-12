Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Hernandez started the previous six games and continued his hot start to 2026 with three homers and a 1.042 OPS during that span. Alex Call is receiving the start in center field Sunday, batting eighth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Continues strong start to season•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Stays hot with another homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts first homer of 2026•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Swats fourth spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Played through nagging groin issue•