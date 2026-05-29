Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Has Grade 1 hamstring strain

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Hernandez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and does not have a timeline for a return, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez is expected to go on the 10-day injured list after injuring his left hamstring during Wednesday's game against the Rockies. The Grade 1 diagnosis indicates that the strain isn't considered severe, but a lack of a recovery timeline is concerning for the veteran outfielder. With Enrique Hernandez (oblique) also sidelined, Alex Call and Ryan Ward are both candidates to see more reps in the outfield.