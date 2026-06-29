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Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Making return from IL on Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers reinstated Hernandez (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Los Angeles optioned outfielder Ryan Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear room on the active roster for Hernandez, who will return to the Dodgers after a month-long stint on the shelf due to a left hamstring strain. Hernandez exhibited little sign of rust during his four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A last week, going 3-for-14 with three home runs and two walks. He'll likely step back into a near-everyday role in left field, which could result in Tommy Edman seeing more time at second base at the expense of Alex Freeland.

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