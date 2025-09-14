Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Hernandez had an RBI double in the third inning to get the Dodgers back within a run, and he put them ahead with a two-run double that sparked a six-run fifth inning. Over his last four games, he's gone 7-for-18 (.389) with five extra-base hits and six RBI. The outfielder looks to be back in a groove after a lackluster July and August. He's slashing .245/.281/.458 on the year while adding 24 home runs, 84 RBI, 59 runs scored, 27 doubles and five stolen bases across 122 contests.