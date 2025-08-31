Manager Dave Roberts said Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in order to give the outfielder a "two-day reset" due to his offensive struggles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez has a .732 OPS this season and has struggled to a .689 OPS versus right-handed pitching. The 32-year-old has gone just 3-for-27 with 11 strikeouts over his past eight games, so the Dodgers will utilize Monday's team off day to give him two consecutive days off. In Hernandez's place, Alex Call is starting in right field and batting sixth Sunday.