Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Slated to return Monday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Hernandez (hamstring) will be activated off the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez has been sidelined from the big-league club since May 27, but he began a rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and has gone 3-for-11 with three homers and six RBI through three games. The veteran slugger has started in left field in all three of those minor-league contests, so he's had the opportunity to test out the hamstring on defense. Hernandez's return to the Dodgers will likely mean that Ryan Ward will get significantly less playing time, and Alex Call's opportunities could shrink as well. However, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that Los Angeles is expected to limit Hernandez to "roughly 3-4 games a week" initially upon his activation, so there should still be opportunities for Ward and/or Call to get some starts.