Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hernandez blasted his 21st home run of the season in Wednesday's loss and has gone deep three times across his last six contests, but he'll receive a scheduled day off Thursday. Alex Call will start in right field and bat eighth for the Dodgers in the series finale.
