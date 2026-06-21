Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Targeting June 29 return

Hernandez (hamstring) is expected to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin a rehab assignment this week in hopes of coming off the injured list for the series opener against the A's on Monday, June 29, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger has been participating in live batting practice over the past few days, which could be the final hurdle before being cleared for minor-league action. Hernandez expected to be sidelined for about a month after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring strain in late May, and he appears to be on track with that initial timeline.