Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Two hits in return

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Hernandez missed a month due to a hamstring strain. While he was able to knock two hits in his return, he also struck out three times, so he may need to knock off a little rust. The outfielder was able to play the full game in left field, which bodes well for his availability moving forward. Hernandez is batting .280 with a .784 OPS, seven home runs, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and two stolen bases over 52 contests this season.