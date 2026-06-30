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Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Two hits in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Hernandez missed a month due to a hamstring strain. While he was able to knock two hits in his return, he also struck out three times, so he may need to knock off a little rust. The outfielder was able to play the full game in left field, which bodes well for his availability moving forward. Hernandez is batting .280 with a .784 OPS, seven home runs, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and two stolen bases over 52 contests this season.

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