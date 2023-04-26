The Dodgers reinstated Gonsolin (ankle) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

After missing the first four weeks of the season due to a left ankle sprain, Gonsolin has been officially cleared to make his 2023 debut. He made only one minor-league rehab start in which he covered just three innings, so Gonsolin may not work deep enough into Wednesday's contest to factor into a decision. Once he gets fully stretched out, however, the 28-year-old should make for an excellent fantasy option coming off his breakout 2022 campaign. Gonsolin went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 130.1 innings for the Dodgers last season.