Gonsolin (8-0) allowed a hit and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday. He struck out six.

Gonsolin pitched into the seventh inning, which has been a rarity for him throughout his career. The Angels couldn't get anything going against the right-hander, who has now allowed only three runs in 33 innings at home in 2022. He lowered his ERA to 1.42 with a 0.82 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB across 63.1 innings in 12 starts overall. Gonsolin projects for a favorable road start against the Reds next week.