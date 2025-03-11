Gonsolin (back) will begin the season on the injured list, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Gonsolin recently injured his back while lifting, and manager Dave Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the right-hander won't be ready for the regular season. Dustin May will claim the fifth spot in the Dodgers' rotation as a result, and there's no guarantee Gonsolin will automatically claim that spot once he's healthy.
