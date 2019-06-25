Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin is set to make his big-league debut after notching a 2.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB in eight starts (26 innings) with Triple-A Oklahoma City. It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old flamethrower will stick in the rotation beyond Wednesday's start. The Dodgers will need to clear a 40-man spot for Gonsolin prior to selecting his contract from Triple-A.