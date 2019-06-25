Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Debut tabbed for Wednesday
Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Gonsolin is set to make his big-league debut after notching a 2.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB in eight starts (26 innings) with Triple-A Oklahoma City. It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old flamethrower will stick in the rotation beyond Wednesday's start. The Dodgers will need to clear a 40-man spot for Gonsolin prior to selecting his contract from Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...