Gonsolin improved to 5-3 with a victory over the Angels on Friday during which he allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out five batters.

Gonsolin was staked to a 4-0 lead through three innings before giving up a Mickey Moniak three-run homer in the fourth. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fifth and sixth, then surrendered a solo shot to Mike Moustakas in the seventh. Gonsolin finished having yielded exactly four runs for his third straight start, but this was the best outing of the bunch as he went a season-high 6.2 frames on an efficient 77 pitches (54 strikes). The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break with a 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB over 67.2 innings on the campaign.