Gonsolin (9-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds after giving up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The right-hander threw only 58 of his 87 pitches for strikes but generated 19 swinging strikes, as the only damage against him came on solo homers from Jonathan India and Albert Almora. The five-inning effort breaks a streak of six starts of at least six frames for Gonsolin, though he was able to extend his win streak to five consecutive outings. He has a 1.58 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB across 68.1 innings this season.