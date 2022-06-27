Gonsolin allowed a run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Gonsolin was in line for a hard-luck loss until the Dodgers' offense woke up in the ninth inning. While he fell short of a quality start for the second outing in a row, he's still yet to give up more than two earned runs in any appearance this season. The right-hander has a 1.58 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB across 74 innings in 14 starts. He remains undefeated at 9-0 this year, and he'll look to push his win total into double digits in a home start versus the Padres next week.