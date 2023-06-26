Gonsolin yielded four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's loss to Houston. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

All the damage against Gonsolin came on a pair of two-run shots. He turned in four straight starts without allowing a home run but still posted a lackluster 4.37 ERA during that span. After registering a 1.13 ERA through five starts, Gonsolin's season ERA has spiked to 3.30 across 57.1 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Kansas City.