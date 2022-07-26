Thompson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals.

Thompson's solo shot in the third inning was the extent of the Dodgers' run production in the loss. In his last seven games, Thompson has four multi-hit efforts with a homer, a triple and a pair of doubles in that span. He's up to a .262/.347/.464 slash line with three long balls, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base in 32 contests between the Dodgers and the Padres this year. He's still got a hold on the starting role in left field while Chris Taylor (foot) remains sidelined.