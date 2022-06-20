Thompson was traded from the Tigers to the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thompson joined the Tigers on a minor-league contract in mid-May but will join the Dodgers just over a month later. He's appeared in 41 games between Triple-A El Paso and Triple-A Toledo this year and has slashed .305/.365/.721 with 17 home runs, 36 RBI, 33 runs and two stolen bases. The 31-year-old will likely join the major-league club to provide an extra right-handed bat in the outfield while Mookie Betts (rib) is sidelined.