Thompson was added to the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old is starting in right field and batting ninth after Zach McKinstry (neck) was scratched from the lineup. Thompson started in the last two games and went 2-for-8 with four strikeouts.
