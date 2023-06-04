Thompson (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Thompson suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Yankees and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next month, per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com. Prospect Jonny DeLuca was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
