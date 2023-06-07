Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Thompson (oblique) is likely to be sidelined longer than initially projected 30-day timetable, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thompson was placed on the injured list over the weekend with a left oblique strain and subsequent testing has determined the injury to be more serious than originally though. Robert said that he expects Thompson to play again this season but didn't offer a new timetable.
