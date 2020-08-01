Gonzalez tossed one-plus inning in his major-league debut against Arizona on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out one and hitting one batter.

One day after he was moved to the active roster, Gonzalez was called into a tight contest in the fifth inning. The southpaw worked his way around a pair of baserunners in his initial frame to hold Arizona scoreless, but he allowed a single and a double leading off the sixth to allow Arizona to plate a run. Gonzalez figures to be relegated to low-leverage duties for the forseeable future.