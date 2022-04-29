Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Gonzalez (elbow) could join the big club in mid-to-late May, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez has yet to pitch in a game this season but has progressing from inflammation in his left elbow that first cropped up in spring training. The left-hander is expected to start a rehab assignment soon and has recently been tossing bullpen sessions.