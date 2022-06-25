Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Gonzalez (elbow) has resumed throwing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear when Gonzalez resumed throwing, but it's encouraging to see him progressing in his recovery after he underwent left elbow surgery in mid-May. Roberts is optimistic that that the southpaw will rejoin the Dodgers sometime in August.
