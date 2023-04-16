Smith was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list by the Dodgers on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith has been out of the lineup for the Dodgers since Friday with what has been described as an illness. The backstop will miss at least a week of action with the Dodgers taking careful precautions with their 28-year-old starting backstop. The Dodgers have signed Austin Wynns in a corresponding move, but Austin Barnes should see the majority of reps behind the plate while Smith is out.