Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Smacks seventh homer

Puig went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Puig was moved up to sixth in the order Tuesday, so maybe manager Dave Roberts is warming up to the idea of having one of his better bats in a more prominent spot in the lineup (20 of his 42 starts have been in either the seven or eight spot). After getting off to a slow start this year, Puig has been on fire since returning from the disabled list May 9, slashing .329/.397.686 with all seven of his homers coming over that span.

