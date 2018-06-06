Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Smacks seventh homer
Puig went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.
Puig was moved up to sixth in the order Tuesday, so maybe manager Dave Roberts is warming up to the idea of having one of his better bats in a more prominent spot in the lineup (20 of his 42 starts have been in either the seven or eight spot). After getting off to a slow start this year, Puig has been on fire since returning from the disabled list May 9, slashing .329/.397.686 with all seven of his homers coming over that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...