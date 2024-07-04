Yamamoto (shoulder) has been working with a plyo ball and could resume throwing soon, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Yamamoto has made progress in his rehab and was described as pain free Wednesday. Assuming that remains the case, he's expected to start playing catch again before the All-Star break, likely meaning he won't return before August.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Described as pain-free•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Dealing with rotator cuff strain•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: IL bound with arm injury•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: IL stint probable•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Doesn't consider injury serious•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Exits early with triceps tightness•