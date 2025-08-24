The Mariners granted Moore his unconditional release Sunday.

After Moore went unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment Saturday, the Mariners decided to eat the money remaining on his $3.91 million salary for 2025, allowing the 33-year-old utility player to test free agency. Moore produced a lowly .193/.263/.359 slash line over 213 plate appearances for Seattle this season, but his speed (12 steals in 16 attempts) and defensive versatility could entice another team to bring him aboard as a bench bat.