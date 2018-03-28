Burgos (groin) was released by the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was looking to earn a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen before a groin injury derailed his spring training. Burgos will look to get healthy and find work elsewhere, though his recent struggles (5.27 ERA across 68.1 major-league innings over the past two seasons) will likely force him to settle for a minor-league deal.