Marlins' Enrique Burgos: Latches on with Marlins
Burgos signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday.
Burgos has spent the last few seasons pitching in independent ball and in the Mexican League. He last saw action in the majors back in 2016 and is likely to begin 2023 at Triple-A Jacksonville.
