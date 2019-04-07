Fantasy Baseball: Top waiver-wire picks for Week 3 include Willians Astudillo, Max Fried

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

All week long, we recap the action from around the baseball world each day. During those recaps, we provide winners and losers from the previous day's action, and more importantly, our top waiver-wire picks. These are based on standout performances, injury news, and anything else that might cause a player's value to rise or fall.

Heading into the weekend, we'll recap our top picks, to give you some ideas of who to add before your weekly waiver wire run.

Here are this week's top options, compiled by Heath Cummings, Scott White, and I:

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB players in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which infielder is already a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.