Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Sleeper hitters for Week 10 (May 26-June 1)
Austin Hays LF
CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 29
A couple of IL stints have prevented Austin Hays' Fantasy stock from soaring like it should, but it's only a matter of time. He's a different player away from the Camden Crater and removed from last year's kidney infection, and if he goes off this week against the injury-depleted Royals and Cubs rotations, there may be no looking back.
Rhys Hoskins 1B
MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 32
There's nothing special about the Brewers matchups. They're facing three easy pitchers and three tough ones. Rhys Hoskins just needs to be started regardless. He's batting .292 with a .871 OPS for the season and .333 with a 1.005 OPS since mid-April.
Taylor Ward LF
LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 31
Taylor Ward is up to nine home runs and 27 RBI in his past 18 games. While his final numbers always end up being decent, it takes a couple of massive hot streaks to get them there. He seems to be in the midst of one now, so hold on tight.
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 27
The Rays are one of just two teams playing seven games this week, and all but two of those games is against a right-hander. I'll admit that the matchups could be more favorable, but we have to take advantage of these opportunities to get Jonathan Aranda's .300 batting average and .864 OPS in our lineups. The only thing holding him back is that he sits against lefties.
Jake Burger 1B
TEX Texas • #21 • Age: 29
After a week in the minors to find his stroke, Jake Burger has come back looking like the best version of himself, batting .273 (12 for 44) with three homers in 12 games (and at the time of this update, he had just added a fourth homer in his 13th game Sunday). He's of less use in points leagues because his walk rate is always so pitiful, but if you're looking to make up ground in home runs in a categories league, this is your guy.
TJ Friedl CF
CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 29
How am I still able to recommend adding TJ Friedl? He's looking every bit like the player who broke through as a must-start Fantasy outfielder two years ago, having settled into the leadoff spot for the Reds. I mentioned that the Royals and Cubs rotations are injury-depleted, which means the toughest pitchers Friedl will be facing this week are Noah Cameron and Jameson Taillon. And five of the opposing pitchers are righties, against whom he's batting .301 with an .823 OPS.
Ryan O'Hearn DH
BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 31
The Orioles went into Week 9 with the second-best hitter matchups and seven righties on the schedule, making Ryan O'Hearn an obvious streamer. They go into Week 10 with the very best hitter matchups and six righties on the schedule, making O'Hearn again an obvious streamer. He's batting .323 with a .933 OPS against righties.
ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 31
Lourdes Gurriel's overall numbers are still lagging, but he's had a much better May than April so far. The Diamondbacks' matchups against the Pirates and Nationals this week could be enough to get him over the hump. They're the third-best for any team.
Matt Shaw 3B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #6 • Age: 23
After dealing with some obvious timing issues during his first stay in the majors, things clicked into place for Matt Shaw in the minors last week, and he's now doubles five times over his five games back in the majors. The rookie offers the potential for power and speed along with a solid batting average, and he opens this week with three games against the Rockies pitching staff.
Will Benson RF
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 26
Will Benson has been playing out of his mind since returning to the majors May 9, and with a pull air rate to rival Isaac Paredes', is already up to 12 home runs between the majors and minors. His strikeouts may eventually bring him down to size, and he has yet to start against a left-handed pitcher. The latter point isn't at issue this week, though, with only one lefty on the schedule.
Best hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Orioles STL3, CHW3
2. Mets CHW3, COL3
3. Diamondbacks PIT3, WAS3
4. Padres MIA3, PIT3
5. Cardinals @BAL3, @TEX3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Phillies ATL3, MIL3
2. Pirates @ARI3, @SD3
3. Red Sox @MIL3, @ATL3
4. Athletics @HOU2, @TOR4
5. Tigers SF3, @KC3