Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 19-25). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.


Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
2
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
4
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
6
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
7
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
8
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
9
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
10
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
Advisable in most cases
11
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
12
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
WAS
Washington
13
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
14
G. Whitlock SP BOS Garrett Whitlock SP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
15
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
16
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SD
San Diego
17
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
Better left for points leagues
18
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
19
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
20
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIA
Miami
21
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
22
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SD
San Diego
No thanks
23
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
24
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
25
M. Clevinger SP CHW Mike Clevinger SP CHW
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BOS
Boston
26
K. Crawford RP BOS Kutter Crawford RP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
27
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
28
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
29
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
30
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
31
L. Medina SP OAK Luis Medina SP OAK
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TOR
Toronto
32
O. Bido SP PIT Osvaldo Bido SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIA
Miami
33
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
WAS
Washington
34
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay