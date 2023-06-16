Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 19-25). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
|3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|4
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|6
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|7
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|8
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|9
|10
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|11
|12
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|13
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|14
G. Whitlock SP BOS Garrett Whitlock SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|15
|16
|17
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|18
|19
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|20
|21
|22
|23
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|24
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|25
M. Clevinger SP CHW Mike Clevinger SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|26
K. Crawford RP BOS Kutter Crawford RP BOS
|
@
|
@
|27
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|28
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|29
|30
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|31
|32
|33
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|34