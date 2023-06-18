There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27
Ranger Suarez has made some changes to his approach and pitch selection that suddenly have him pitching like it's 2021 again. He just shut down the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in consecutive starts, so it's not a stretch to say he could do the same against the Braves and Mets this week.
MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25
Emphasizing a cutter in recent starts seems to have brought out the best in Braxton Garrett's slider, and he now has a 2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 11.6 K/9 in his past seven starts. If his latest start was more than just his second with six-plus innings, I'd like him even more for his Week 13 matchup against the Pirates.
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Garrett Whitlock has begun piling up whiffs like never before with a new sweeper (in lieu of a more traditional slider) and is coming off a terrific two-start stretch. It makes him worth a roll of the dice this week with a matchup (Twins) that isn't particularly imposing.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
Consistency hasn't been Logan Allen's strong suit as a rookie, but he generally works deep into games and at times can resemble a big bat-misser. This week figures to be one of those times given that he's facing the Athletics' Triple-A-caliber lineup.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
Andrew Heaney has had a rough go of it in June so far, but the overall numbers are still good enough to lean yes on him in a two-start week, at least in points leagues. It helps that he's facing the White Sox and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.
Johan Oviedo SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 25
Johan Oviedo got smacked around a little in his latest start Thursday but still had eight strikeouts and 17 swinging strikes. He entered that start with a 2.62 ERA in his previous six, which makes him at least interesting in a two-start week against the Cubs and Marlins.
Aaron Civale SP
CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28
No, Aaron Civale isn't particularly trustworthy, but he's done a good enough job keeping runs off the board in three starts since returning from a strained oblique. He's efficient enough to work deep when he's pitching well, which makes him of use in points leagues with matchups as favorable as the Athletics and Brewers.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25
I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop for Josiah Gray, whose WHIP is bad and strikeout-to-walk ratio is worse. But since it hasn't dropped yet after nearly three months, we might as well take advantage of his two-start week against the Cardinals and Padres, at least in points leagues.
ATL Atlanta • Age: 20
A.J. Smith-Shawver unveiled a much fuller arsenal in his second career start Thursday against the Rockies and saw his whiff rate spike as a result. His matchup this week at Philadelphia isn't the most favorable, but it's reasonable to take a shot on the upside.
CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 24
Andrew Abbott has yet to allow a run in three major-league starts. The strikeout and walk rates have been bad, as has the quality of contact, so it's likely his luck runs out at some point. But the Rockies on the road make for such a favorable matchup that you can hope it doesn't happen this week.