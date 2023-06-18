Matt McLain 2B CIN Cincinnati • #78 • Age: 23 Matchups COL3, ATL3 Rostered 78% The Reds' matchups this week are a mix of good and bad, but the real story here is that McLain has been awesome and needs to be rostered in more than 80 percent of leagues so I can stop writing about him here. He's even playable in your utility spot at this point.

Lane Thomas RF WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 27 Matchups STL3, ARI1, @SD3 Rostered 78% The Nationals are one of just nine teams playing seven games this week, and the matchups are decent enough. Most notable, though, is that three of them are against lefties, and Thomas, always a lefty killer, is batting .356 with a 1.043 OPS against them this year.

Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32 Matchups @PHI3, @CIN3 Rostered 62% Ozuna took a pitch off the wrist the other day but appears to be no worse for wear. He's still batting well over .300 with an OPS near 1.000 since the start of May, and while he's scheduled to face a couple tough pitchers against the Phillies and Reds this week, he's close to an automatic start at this point.

Luke Raley 1B TB Tampa Bay • #55 • Age: 28 Matchups BAL2, KC4 Rostered 45% Raley tends to play only against righties -- and not even all of those -- but it's hard to discount the power and speed numbers in the sporadic work he's gotten. The Rays have only one lefty on the schedule this week, which means we can hope for maybe four starts against pitchers like Kyle Bradish, Mike Mayers, Zack Greinke and Jordan Lyles.

Jake Burger 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups TEX3, BOS3 Rostered 45% Burger is back to getting regular at-bats and has an even wider opening with Yoan Moncada recently going on the IL. He appears to be on another power binge, too -- not that his ever really ended given his stellar exit velocity readings -- and while his matchups this week are less than stellar, having three lefties on the schedule helps.

Jake McCarthy RF ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIL3, @WAS1, @SF3 Rostered 53% McCarthy has been more consistent at the plate since rejoining the Diamondbacks in late May and is back to running with reckless abandon, too. The Diamondbacks have seven games in a week where several teams have only five, and it just so happens they have the third-best hitter matchups as well.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @PHI3, @CIN3 Rostered 54% Those of us who keep expecting Orlando Arcia's batting average to dip below .300 are instead seeing it go the other direction. He comes out of the weekend batting .341 after a big series against the Rockies, so even if the Braves' matchups are merely so-so, there isn't much justification for sitting him.

Gary Sanchez C SD San Diego • Age: 30 Matchups @SF4, WAS3 Rostered 44% Catchers always make for difficult streamer recommendations because it would never make sense to use them in a utility spot, but someone has to represent the Padres in a week when they have the best hitter matchups. Why not Sanchez, who's been homering like it's 2019 since joining them two weeks ago?

Josh Bell DH CLE Cleveland • #55 • Age: 30 Matchups OAK3, MIL3 Rostered 63% The Guardians have been uncommonly patient with Bell, who has tended to run hot and cold throughout his career, and their patience may finally be paying off given that he's batting .283 (15 for 53) with three homers in his past 15 games. There's legitimate hope he can keep it going this week with matchups like Luis Medina, Paul Blackburn, JP Sears and Wade Miley.